Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after acquiring an additional 983,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

PG opened at $137.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.10 and its 200-day moving average is $147.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

