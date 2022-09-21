Confluent Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,215 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 114% compared to the typical volume of 2,435 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Confluent to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $757,213.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at $257,778.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,270 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Confluent Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Confluent by 24.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 264.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 49.5% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Confluent has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.