Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

ROAD stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.77 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $222,674.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,030.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,422,760.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,684.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $222,674.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,030.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 37.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 37.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

