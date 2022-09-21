Contrasting American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) & Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Life Storage has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Assets Trust and Life Storage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust $375.83 million 4.37 $36.59 million $0.67 40.48 Life Storage $788.57 million 12.24 $249.32 million $3.76 30.41

Dividends

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than American Assets Trust. Life Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Assets Trust pays out 191.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Life Storage pays out 114.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Life Storage has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares American Assets Trust and Life Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust 9.68% 3.25% 1.30% Life Storage 33.90% 9.20% 4.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Assets Trust and Life Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00 Life Storage 0 5 5 0 2.50

American Assets Trust presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.84%. Life Storage has a consensus price target of $144.45, indicating a potential upside of 26.34%. Given Life Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Life Storage is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of American Assets Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of American Assets Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Life Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Life Storage beats American Assets Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

