Contrasting First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) & Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancshares and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancshares 29.88% 10.19% 1.07% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Bancshares pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Bancshares and Thomasville Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 27.21%. Given First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.7% of First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Bancshares and Thomasville Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancshares $214.22 million 3.47 $64.17 million $3.08 10.04 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

First Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bancshares beats Thomasville Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 90 locations in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

