Contrasting Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) and Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ:CNTQ)

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ:CNTQ – Get Rating) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 and Fluence Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A Fluence Energy $680.77 million 4.41 -$162.00 million ($1.97) -8.81

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluence Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluence Energy 1 5 13 0 2.63

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 and Fluence Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Fluence Energy has a consensus target price of $27.69, indicating a potential upside of 59.49%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 N/A -673.40% 1.96% Fluence Energy -16.36% -25.55% -9.52%

Summary

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 beats Fluence Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

