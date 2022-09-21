Covington Capital Management Has $116.49 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,575 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,161 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.7% of Covington Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $116,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $242.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.37. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $239.64 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

