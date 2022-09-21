Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages have commented on COWN. StockNews.com raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Cowen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Cowen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 57.2% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Cowen during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Cowen by 66.7% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Stock Down 0.1 %

Cowen Dividend Announcement

Shares of COWN opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cowen has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

