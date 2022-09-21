Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 188.8 days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

CDEFF opened at 5.83 on Wednesday. Credito Emiliano has a 52-week low of 3.80 and a 52-week high of 6.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 5.58.

Get Credito Emiliano alerts:

About Credito Emiliano

(Get Rating)

See Also

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.