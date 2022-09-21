Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Crew Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Crew Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Crew Energy stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

