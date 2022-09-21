Critical Contrast: Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) versus Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Atreca shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Atreca shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Atreca and Oramed Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca 0 0 4 0 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Atreca presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 760.22%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $31.75, indicating a potential upside of 337.33%. Given Atreca’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atreca is more favorable than Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Atreca and Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca N/A -75.17% -53.16% Oramed Pharmaceuticals -542.64% -9.72% -9.08%

Risk & Volatility

Atreca has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atreca and Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca N/A N/A -$109.32 million ($2.90) -0.64 Oramed Pharmaceuticals $2.70 million 104.40 -$22.24 million ($0.43) -16.88

Oramed Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Atreca. Oramed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atreca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals beats Atreca on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform. The company's ATRC-101 product candidate reacts in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal, and breast cancer samples from multiple patients. It also developing APN-122597, a receptor tyrosine kinase that target tumor tissues; and ATRC-501/MAM01, that targets the circumsporozoite protein of Plasmodium falciparum for the treatment of malaria. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xencor, Inc. for research, development, and commercialization of novel CD3 bispecific antibodies in oncology; licensing agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute for the development and commercialization of MAM01/ATRC-501 for the prevention of malaria. Atreca, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Carlos, California.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes. It is also developing ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; and a weight loss treatment in the form of an oral leptin capsule. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

