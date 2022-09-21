Critical Review: Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) versus Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Solid Biosciences and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Aerie Pharmaceuticals 0 6 0 0 2.00

Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 589.66%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $16.90, indicating a potential upside of 11.62%. Given Solid Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences -588.52% -44.66% -38.78% Aerie Pharmaceuticals -23.86% N/A -7.17%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences $13.62 million 4.81 -$72.19 million ($0.77) -0.75 Aerie Pharmaceuticals $194.13 million 3.85 -$74.81 million ($1.07) -14.15

Solid Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc. engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy. It also engages in developing of platform technologies, including dual gene expression, a technology for packaging multiple transgenes into one vector, as well as novel capsids. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company also develops AR-15512 to treat signs and symptoms of dry eye; and AR-1105 and AR-14034 SR sustained-release implants focused on retinal diseases. It has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM Biomedical. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

