Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,586 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $145.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.32. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $119.23 and a one year high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 11.66%.

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

