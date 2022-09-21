CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 440 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Ross Stores by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 2.7 %

ROST opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $123.36.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

