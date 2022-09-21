CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 836 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 643.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,103.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 230,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Melius began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $40.84. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

