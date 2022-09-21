CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1,800.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $167.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.94 and its 200 day moving average is $177.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

