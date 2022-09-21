CVA Family Office LLC Buys 217 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2,170.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 383.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

