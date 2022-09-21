CVA Family Office LLC Buys 655 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

