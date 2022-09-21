CVA Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after buying an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after buying an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,540,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.