CVA Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after buying an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after buying an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,540,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrier Global (CARR)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.