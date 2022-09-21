CVA Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.06.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.01. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

