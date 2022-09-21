CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $140.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

