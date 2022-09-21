CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.69.

Shares of LULU opened at $331.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.73. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

