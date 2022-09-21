CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CarMax by 480.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CarMax by 960.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.56.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.