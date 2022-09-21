CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 139.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 51.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of VICI opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.58%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.