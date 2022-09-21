CVA Family Office LLC Has $26,000 Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after purchasing an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Teradyne by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,687,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,672,000 after purchasing an additional 56,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,383,000 after purchasing an additional 208,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 138.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $80.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

