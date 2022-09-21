CVA Family Office LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Regency Centers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 58.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.91.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

