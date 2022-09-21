CVA Family Office LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $1,162,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth $3,862,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in Shopify by 47.5% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 46,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,500,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

