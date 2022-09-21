CVA Family Office LLC Has $31,000 Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 131.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Several research firms have commented on IR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

