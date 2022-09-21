CVA Family Office LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE JNPR opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,313. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.