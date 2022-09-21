CVA Family Office LLC Invests $26,000 in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ITT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ITT by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after buying an additional 87,718 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ITT by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,196,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after buying an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.16. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. ITT’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

