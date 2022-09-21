CVA Family Office LLC Sells 135 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after acquiring an additional 702,408 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after acquiring an additional 252,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,166,000 after acquiring an additional 160,593 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $145.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HSBC dropped their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

