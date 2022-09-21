CVA Family Office LLC Sells 185 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in Equity Residential by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.53.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

