CVA Family Office LLC Sells 198 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,183,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $20,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.40.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $226.24 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $232.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

