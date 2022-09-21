CVA Family Office LLC Sells 260 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after acquiring an additional 261,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,758,000 after acquiring an additional 130,498 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $236.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

