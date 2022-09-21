CVA Family Office LLC Sells 440 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $74,431,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $58,796,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 836,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,426,000 after purchasing an additional 495,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $86.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,365,830. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

