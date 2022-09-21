CVA Family Office LLC Takes $33,000 Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 14,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.16.

STORE Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

NYSE:STOR opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.15. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

