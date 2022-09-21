CVA Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

