D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 28th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

HEPS stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.99. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth $585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 133,686.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 5,396,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 339,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.