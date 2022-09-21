D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.4% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 154,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 34,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,630,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $359,702,000 after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares during the period. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 24,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 658,439 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $90,022,000 after acquiring an additional 54,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.84 and its 200 day moving average is $155.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

