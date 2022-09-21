Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $274.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

