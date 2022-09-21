David C. Glendon Sells 917 Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) insider David C. Glendon sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $23,576.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,311.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sprague Resources Stock Performance

SRLP opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. Sprague Resources LP has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%.

Sprague Resources Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprague Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $69,737,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 225,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,541,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

About Sprague Resources

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

