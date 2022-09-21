David C. Glendon Sells 917 Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) insider David C. Glendon sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $23,576.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,311.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sprague Resources Stock Performance
SRLP opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. Sprague Resources LP has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $21.98.
Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%.
Sprague Resources Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprague Resources
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $69,737,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 225,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,541,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
About Sprague Resources
As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.
