Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DELL opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.08%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Articles

