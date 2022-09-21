Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Shares Down 2.1%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 29,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 76,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Delta 9 Cannabis Trading Down 2.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of February 5, 2021, it owned and operated ten retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.
