Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading Down 1.4%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.62 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.04). 5,673,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 4,377,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.04).

Deltic Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £51.32 million and a PE ratio of -36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 30.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.04.

About Deltic Energy

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020. Deltic Energy Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

