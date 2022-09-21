Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) dropped 11.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 2.07 and last traded at 2.07. Approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.34.

DLHTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

