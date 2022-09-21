Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Trading Down 4.4%

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.81. 37,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 88,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Digihost Technology from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Digihost Technology Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 million and a P/E ratio of 5.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digihost Technology Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGHI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digihost Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Digihost Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Digihost Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.