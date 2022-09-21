Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWACU) Trading Down 12.2%

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) shares dropped 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 2,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 7,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital World Acquisition stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) by 641.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Digital World Acquisition were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Digital World Acquisition Company Profile

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of SaaS and technology, and the fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

