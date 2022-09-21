DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

