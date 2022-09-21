DnB Asset Management AS Buys 12,869 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.58. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.