DnB Asset Management AS Buys 13,714 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. Northcoast Research began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Stories

